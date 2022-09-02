WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who was employed by Walmart for just four days last December was arrested after police said she stole thousands of dollars from cash registers during her shift, then clocked out and never returned.

Jordynn Malaya Barnard is charged with theft greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a State Jail Felony. She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, on a $2,500 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, asset protection for the Walmart located on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls reported theft by an employee on December 19, 2021. The assets protection manager said the theft occurred three days prior, on December 16.

The asset protection manager told authorities the theft was committed by Barnard, who was employed there as a sales clerk at the time. The manager said Barnard used her position as a sales clerk to steal $1,000 from one register and $5,040 from another. They said the theft was captured on security video.

Authorities said the security video showed Barnard on the first cash register on December 16 wearing a blond wig. They said the video showed her interacting with an unidentified male who approached her at the register and posed as a customer.

According to the affidavit, the footage showed Barnard put $400 onto a Walmart gift card without accepting any cash from the man.

Police said Barnard ran the transaction as a cash sale, causing the drawer to open. She then removed $600 from the drawer and handed the gift card and the cash to the unidentified male. Authorities said the transaction seemed staged and there was minimal interaction between the male and Barnard.

The affidavit said Barnard then asked to move to another register that was known among employees to be the lottery register that contains more cash.

Police said once Barnard moved to the lottery register, at around 10:43 p.m. the same day, she rang up a Black & Mild cigar for herself and again ran the transaction as a cash sale, causing the drawer to open.

Authorities observed Barnard on the security footage lean over the drawer from her waist area, which the asset protection manager said was an attempt to conceal what she was doing from the cameras.

Police said Barnard’s hands were moving in the footage, and that she stretched her Walmart vest as she stuffed money from the open drawer into her waist area.

According to police, prior footage of the lottery register showed all of the bills in order, but after Barnard appeared to have taken the money, the drawer was in disarray.

The affidavit said after Barnard removed the money from the lottery drawer, she immediately asked to use the restroom. Security footage shows Barnard walking away from the register awkwardly. Police said her manner of walking suggested she was attempting to prevent the cash from falling out of her pants.

Police said her alleged restroom break only lasted for seven seconds and was a way for her to step out of the view of security cameras. Footage shows Barnard walking into the bathroom, then almost immediately walking out in what appeared to be her normal stride.

According to the affidavit, Barnard then clocked out, left the premises, and never returned to work.

The asset manager showed police the daily audit from December 16, 2021, confirming an aggregated loss of $1,000 from the first drawer Barnard worked at and a loss of $5,040 from the lottery drawer, totaling $6,040.

Management at Walmart told police that Barnard’s employment at the Walmart on Central Freeway began on December 12, 2021, just four days before the theft. They said she was hired on December 12 and was placed on the registers the following day after a short orientation.

According to Walmart management, Barnard had previously been employed by a Walmart in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which would have made her familiar with Walmart’s business practices.

A records check on Barnard revealed this to be her first arrest.