Walmart offering flu shots at all Texas pharmacies

HOUSTON (CW39) – Flu season is approaching, and Walmart is making it easier for Texans to stay healthy with convenient flu shots. The retail giant announced it will be offering ow-cost flu vaccinations in all its pharmacies in Texas through walk-ups and community clinics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s recommended that everyone older than six months receive a flu shot each year. Walmart is also offering free covid-19 vaccines to and customers can receive both vaccines at the same.

It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventative measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy. It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.

Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Health and Wellness

Walmart say its flu shots are administered by certified pharmacists and healthcare professionals who understand local health needs. For more on flu shots and wellness resources for a Walmart near you, click this link.