GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a tanker crew member from the water 10 miles off the shore of Galveston.

The Coast Guard received the distress call Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. from personnel aboard the tanker vessel Ghibli, stating that a crew member had fallen overboard and was not wearing a life jacket.

A crew member had fallen overboard and was not wearing a life jacket.

A chopper from Coast Guard Air Station Houston was immediately launched to get the man.

The man was rescued and taken to University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston. At last check, he was in stable condition.

“Wearing a life jacket is absolutely crucial,” said Travis Addison, Operations Unit Controller at Sector Houston-Galveston. “It was fortunate that our helicopter crew was flying nearby. If not, this case might have ended differently.”