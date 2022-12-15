Members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee gather Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 to have a special hearing focused on Uvalde and gun violence solutions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will hear remarks from survivors and families of victims of the Uvalde mass school shooting on Tuesday morning in a hearing specifically focused on “bipartisan solutions for gun violence.”

Witnesses include Faith Mata, whose little sister Tess was one of the 21 people killed during the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary. Dr. Roy Guerrero, Uvalde’s sole pediatrician, is also on the witness list. Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, will speak about the existing gun laws in the Lone Star State, advocating for what he calls “commonsense” gun reform.

Monitoring the US House Judiciary Committee this morning, titled "examining #Uvalde: the search for bipartisan solutions to gun violence." Texas Sen. @RolandForTexas is in DC to advocate for his constituents, after the May 24 mass school shooting killed 19 children & 2 teachers. — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) December 15, 2022

One day after the 10-year anniversary of the deadliest mass school shooting in history in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, a survivor will also testify before the Judiciary Committee.

Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee began her remarks by citing a common policy concern of Democrats that their party hasn’t been able to get across the finish line even with control of Congress and the White House and calling for a ban on AR-15-style weapons.

She said without a ban on such weapons, “more people will die.”

GOP Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs denounces this philosophy, redirecting focus on mental health and common underlying issues noted in studies of the criminals who commit mass shootings.

You can live stream the meeting at this link, here.

This is an ongoing report. KXAN reporter Monica Madden will have a full story tonight at 5 p.m.