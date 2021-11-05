WATCH: Gov. Abbott hosts border roundtable with local law enforcement

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott is in Midland to host a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement about the ongoing crisis at the southern border and its impact on local communities throughout Texas.
Joining the Governor are Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, and law enforcement representatives from Upton, Midland, Ector, Tom Green, Dawson, Martin, Howard, and Andrews counties.
Border Patrol agents in West Texas have seen a dramatic increase in illegal migrants since the beginning of the year. In addition, there has been an uptick in drug seizures and and human smuggling arrests.
In April, Congressman August Pfluger blasted the Biden Administration after 33 illegal migrants from Guatemala were found inside a Midland home in the 500 block of Peck Avenue.
“I am absolutely infuriated by the news that 33 Guatemalan citizens were found in a home inside the Midland city limits. Make no mistake—this is no longer a crisis at the border, this is an infiltration of our communities and our country. Over two million illegal immigrants are expected to cross the U.S.-Mexico border and be released into the interior of the country unvetted by the end of this fiscal year. Communities like ours are already paying the price,” Pfluger said in a statement.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- US hiring rebounds, adds 531,000 jobs in OctoberAmerica’s employers added 531,000 jobs in October.
- Astroworld Festival | Tickets, new releases by Travis ScottLast minute Astroworld Festival information you need to know before you hit the gates
- Houston Happens is LIVE at the Immersive Van Gogh ExhibitHOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! It’s Friday and that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe takes the show on the road. Join her as she is immersed into the world of Van Gogh! She’s live at the original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. The popular exhibit transports visitors into the works and life of the post-impressionist […]
- WATCH: Gov. Abbott hosts border roundtable with local law enforcementGov. Greg Abbott is in Midland to host a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement about the ongoing crisis at the southern border and its impact on local communities throughout Texas.
- Jan. 6 rioter from Texas who bragged she wouldn’t go to jail gets prison termA Texas real estate agent who bragged she wasn’t going to jail for storming the U.S. Capitol because she is white, has blond hair and good job has been sentenced to two months behind bars.