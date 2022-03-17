LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of the Southwest held a press conference Thursday after a fiery crash killed six student-athletes and a head coach.

A van carrying the university’s golf team crashed while headed home from a tournament in Midland Tuesday evening. A total of nine people died, and two survivors were airlifted to Lubbock in critical condition.

The live event is over. Use the video player above to watch a replay.

A transit van carrying the university’s golf team crashed with a pickup truck while headed home from a tournament in Midland. Texas DPS said for unknown reasons, the pickup truck drove into oncoming traffic and hit the van head-on. Both vehicles caught fire and burned.

Two survivors were — Dayton Price, 19, and Hayden Underhill, 20 — taken to Lubbock for medical treatment in critical condition.

“They’re making steady progress,” Dr. Ryan Tipton, Provost, said Thursday during a press conference on campus. “One of the students is eating chicken soup. I spoke with the parents, and they are with them, and they are recovering every day.”

“They are both stable and recovering and every day making more and more progress.”

Related Stories: