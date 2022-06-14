DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza is one of the most popular food dishes in American social circles. Everyone has seen the iconic pizza dough toss and has wanted to try it for themselves, but now Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo is trying it herself.

She made her way to Napoli’s of Grapevine, to learn how to make a pizza from scratch. Be sure to watch because you can even learn some tips on how to properly throw the dough!

Napoli’s Italian Cafe is a real-life dream from Brett and Lisa Kinzel. According to Napoli’s website, “Having moved to Grapevine in 2001 for the equitable commuting potential (mine to Ft. Worth, hers to Dallas), we fell in love with the Main Street area and its historic, hometown feel. During our 15 plus years working in the corporate world (Lisa) and the food industry (Brett), our goal was to one day open our own restaurant. We agreed that Main Street Grapevine was the perfect place to do this and decided that if the chance ever presented itself that we would grab it.”

Well, that chance presented itself in a major way and in May of 2004, Napoli’s Italian Cafe opened its doors! For more about Napoli’s and its incredible menus, click here.