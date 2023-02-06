WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was recorded on camera punching the side mirror off of a car during a suspected road rage incident in the drive-thru of Mcdonald’s has been arrested.

Johnny Dale Page, Jr., 37, of Wichita Falls, is charged with the Class A Misdemeanor offense of criminal mischief of $750 or more, but under $2,500. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, February 5, 2023, where he remains on a $2,500 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to McDonald’s on Kemp Boulevard on January 26, 2023, in reference to criminal mischief.

Police said after the incident was over, the victim drove to the Police Department to speak with the front desk before the officer arrived. The victim reported while she was in the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s, a man exited his vehicle, came over to her car, and struck the passenger’s side mirror causing it to break off and cause damage to the passenger’s side door.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, said Page came to the Police Department at around 2 p.m. the same day to give his side of the story. According to the affidavit, Page admitted to breaking the victim’s mirror when he spoke with officers.

The victim then provided police with the video of the incident, where police said they watched Page break the mirror off of the victim’s vehicle. The video was also sent to Texoma’s Homepage and has been attached above with permission from the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim provided two estimates for the cost of the repairs to her vehicle, one for $1,730.70 and the other for $1,992,10.

Sgt. Eipper said he suspects that road rage was involved after looking at other reports.

