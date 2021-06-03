Watch: Texas high school graduation held by cellphone light during power outage

Texas

by: Wes Wilson/KXAN,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a year unlike any other, a Texas high school experienced a graduation ceremony unlike any other.

On Wednesday, storms knocked out power during graduation at Anderson High School, but school leaders and Austin Independent School District officials decided to move forward with the graduation anyway.

“Due to a power outage, we are unable to livestream or have a soundsystem at the Anderson High School Graduation,” the district tweeted. “We’re proceeding with graduation, with a megaphone and flashlights from our phones!”

The district’s Twitter post included video of the graduation as the students and audience sang the national anthem.

The graduation had been going just over 20 minutes when the lights went out, and they stayed off for about half an hour. Many students got their diplomas in the dark, and some student speeches were delivered in the dark by megaphone.

Anderson High said salutatorian Nickhil Anantha’s speech fittingly focused on adapting to circumstances such as the pandemic, virtual learning — and even power outages during graduation.

Families watching from home were also impacted since the outage prevented Austin ISD from being able to livestream the event.

After power was restored, Austin Energy apologized on Twitter for the disruption and wished the Class of 2021 well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss