ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The devastation of those affected by the wildfires in Eastland County, that began Thursday, is now bringing members of the Big Country closer together.

Members of Eastland’s First Baptist Church opened their doors to provide shelter for people in need and for those who had to evacuate.

“It’s been scary, watching where the fire is going, who’s in danger… Checking on our church members, checking on our friends and family to see if they’re ok,” said First Baptist Church music minister, Mandi Whittlesey.

Whittlesey said what the community is currently going through has been very heartbreaking.

“Just to see people that had normal lives yesterday, and today are having to start over… How do you even start?”

Friday, many people across the Big Country volunteered their time to drop off food, water, clothes, and assorted items- all in effort to support those in need.

Another temporal shelter that is set up in place, is Myrtle Wilks Community Center in Cisco.

“What’s important is just coming together as a community, and seeing what we can do to help those who’ve had probably one of the worst nights of their lives,” College Pastor of Mountain Top Church, Conner Baker, said.

Baker explained how the amount of donations they have received has been more than a blessing.

“Seeing everyone just stop what they’re doing and focus on the needy is just… That’s what it’s all about, and we’re thankful to see that,” Baker added.

Despite the tragedy that left a dark cloud over parts of Eastland County, Whittlesey says she believes prayers and gestures of donations will go a long way.

“We’re a tight-knit community and we’re a tight-knit church, and we will take care of our people as best as we can,” Whittlesey closed.

On the weekend following the Eastland Complex, First Baptist Church of Eastland and Myrtle Wilkes Community Center in Cisco will keep their doors open. Donations of any kind will continue to be collected.