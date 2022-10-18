DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines.

Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet in every state across the country and while all-you-can-eat places are keen for the wallet and stomach, it’s important to know where you need to be going to get the best bang for your buck.

“Bring out the utensils and tuck that napkin into your shirt! We’re bringing you the Top Buffets in Every State according to Yelp. Buffets in America officially became a thing in the 1940s when a man named Herb MacDonald launched the Buckaroo Buffet in Las Vegas. MacDonald’s goal was to keep casino goers staying longer,” the report said.

In order to get the best buffet food in the Lone Star State, you’ll have to turn your tastebuds to the Mediterranean side of things in the city of Austin at Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet.

Not only can you find this restaurant in Central Texas but also around Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Allen.

The restaurant explains, “Since 1992, Dimassi’s goal has always been to provide authentic, delicious, and healthy Halal and Mediterranean food. Using only the freshest ingredients, we have introduced Texas to the finest Mediterranean food around.

“We take great pride in telling you that Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet has been family owned and operated since we first opened the doors. Serving our customers with traditional Mediterranean fare is something we take great pride in and something you can count on. Whether it’s a small dinner for two or a large gathering of family and friends, we have accommodations to fit your needs. So we encourage you to try the legend in Mediterranean food today.”