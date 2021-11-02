What to know about the ballot before hitting the polls

McLENNAN CO., Texas — Tuesday is Election Day, but what is going to be on the ballots when there is not a presidential or gubernatorial election?

“There’s eight Texas constitutional amendments that are up, and everybody in the county and everybody in the state will have an opportunity to vote on those,” says Jared Goldsmith, Election Administrator for McLennan County.

But those eight amendments will not be the only items on the ballot. Dependent on where you live, there will be local amendments and propositions to be voted on which could affect your daily life – even if it doesn’t seem like it now.

But what do you need before heading to your polling place?

“When you get there, you’re going to be asked to present an I.D., such as a Texas driver’s license,” Goldsmith said. “There’s seven acceptable forms of I.D., and we have those lists on our website.”

“The poll worker will look you up, check you in when you go to vote. We’ll give you a pencil that you can keep, and you can use that to manipulate the buttons and the wheel on the machine. That way, you don’t have to actually touch the voting machine itself,” he finished.

One of the larger items on the ballot for Waco-McLennan County is the $355 million bond for Waco ISD. The bond would allow Waco ISD to reconstruct G. W. Carver Middle School and Waco High School.

G. W. Carver Middle experienced a fire in late July which gutted the majority of the building – sending most of its students and staff to Indian Springs Middle for the time being.

“One of the things that we’ve heard, both through the evaluation and planning process, and since then, is that people are aware of the differences in these buildings. And what this would do is that it would bring all of our high school and middle school campuses to a place where they have modern school buildings that reflect current building codes,” says Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle Debeer.

The bond would also include projects for Tennyson Middle and two elementary schools.

But both Debeer and Goldsmith encouraged residents to go to the polls and make their voices heard.

“Your voice is going to count for more. It’s going to be louder,” Goldsmith said. “You want to make sure that your voice is heard. We live in a democracy. We do get the right and the privilege to vote. So take advantage of it. Make sure that your voice is heard.”

