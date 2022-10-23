Flags wave early Saturday at the stage set for the arrival of former president Donald Trump at Robstown, Texas. (ValleyCentral)

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former president Donald Trump will take stage Saturday at a South Texas rally in Robstown, rallying support for Republican candidates days before early voting begins in the Nov. 8 election.

A crowd of Republican supporters have already arrived, making their way into the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds. Many are wearing patriotic colors — red, white and even some blue.

Trump is expected to talk about key topics, and his supporters told ValleyCentral they hope to hear him address immigration, the US-Mexico border, election security and more.

What time will Trump speak?

Trump is expected to take stage at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Other speakers are expected to include Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Republican Rep. Michael Cloud, former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting director Tom Homan, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.

What are South Texas Democrats saying?

A Rio Grande Valley native, Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa provided a response to Trump’s election rally early Saturday, saying Trump does not really care about Latino familes but is “using South Texans to score political points–and the last thing our community needs is a visit from another worthless grifter.”

When was the last time Trump visited South Texas?

In the final days of Trump’s presidency, he visited the Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 12, 2021–less than a week after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. He was impeached for the second time of his four-year term by the U.S. House on Jan. 13, the day after his South Texas visit.