What we know about the 41,025 COVID-19 cases and 1,161 deaths in Texas

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, by aggregating data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and local and county health departments. Click here for data specific to Central Texas.

Daily coronavirus update 5/12/2020

How many cases are there in Texas?

The state’s first case of COVID-19 was reported March 4 in Fort Bend County. As of May 11, Texas has officially reported 39,869 cases of COVID-19 in the state. DSHS only reports new numbers once a day, but several local and county health departments report new numbers throughout the day. A KXAN count of these shows at least 41,025 cases of COVID-19.

Here’s a look at our current count of cases across Harris County, Texas.

Harris County has the most cases of COVID-19, with 8,176. When adjusted for population though, other counties rise to the top, notably Moore, Potter, Donley and Sherman Counties in the Panhandle. The map below shows the rate of cases per 1,000 people, using July 2019 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

How many people have died?

The state’s first COVID-19-related death was reported March 16 in Matagorda County. As of May 11, the state has officially reported 1,100 deaths. KXAN’s count, based on local and county health departments, currently stands at 1,161 deaths. Harris County has the most deaths related to COVID-19, with 179.

Reported Deaths in Texas

Hover or tap the counties below to see the known number of deaths related to COVID-19. Mobile users can zoom in and move the map using two-finger touch.

How many people have recovered?

DSHS is estimating that 21,713 patients have recovered from COVID-19 across the state. The number is an estimate based on assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times, according to the state. Based on this, KXAN estimates 17,056 cases are still active. The map below shows how the number of active cases has changed over time.

