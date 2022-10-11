DALLAS (KDAF) — One of my favorite movie genres has to be horror, hands down. Horror is one of the most invented movie genres out there, giving viewers some crazy visuals and unusual storylines.

There is something primal about being scared that unites moviegoers, making the film genre fairly popular.

If you are a Texan and are in the mood for a good horror movie, you might want to give Texas Chainsaw Massacre a try as a report from Wishlisted says it’s the state’s most popular Halloween movie.

The report used data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google trends to see what the most popular Halloween movie was in every state in the country.

Of course, Texans love Texas. So, it is very apt that the Lone Star State’s most popular Halloween movie also happens to have Texas in its name.

For the full report, visit Wishlisted.