AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has put together a new proposal with the Lower Colorado River Authority to protect freshwater mussels in Texas’ lower Colorado River basin.

The proposal, which is called a Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances, is an agreement between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and landowners to help conserve habitats for at-risk species, the release states.

The 20-year agreement would protect four types of Texas mussels: the Texas fawnsfoot, Texas pimpleback, Texas fatmucket and Balcones spike. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is requesting public comment on the proposal, according to the release.

Freshwater mussels are threatened by declines in “water quality, loss of stream flow, riparian and instream habitat fragmentation, and degradation of instream habitats,” the release states.

This new agreement will help address water quality and invasive species that impact the endangered species.

Here’s how to review and provide comments on the documents during the 30-day public comment period.

Photo of Texas Fatmucket Photo courtesy: USFWS

Photo of Texas Pimpleback Photo courtesy: USFWS

Photo of False Spike mussel Photo courtesy: TPWD

Photo of Colorado River Mussels. Courtesy: USFWS

Texas mussels that would be protected

The Texas fawnsfoot is found in the San Saba River and Colorado River. It is currently proposed for listing as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the release states.

The Texas pimpleback is found in portions of the Colorado River basin, Texas, including the Elm, Colorado, Concho, Llano, San Saba, and Pedernales rivers as well as Bluff Creek. It is currently proposed for listing as endangered under the ESA, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The Texas fatmucket is found in portions of the Colorado River basin, including the San Saba, Llano, North Llano, South Llano, James, and Pedernales rivers as well as Bluff, Cherokee, Elm, Threadgill, Live Oak, Onion, and Rocky creeks. It is proposed for listing as endangered under the ESA, according to the release.

The Balcones spike is considered a unique species from the false spike. It is found in the Colorado and Brazos River basins. In the Colorado River basin, it is found in the lower San Saba and Llano Rivers, the release states.