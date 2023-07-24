(NEXSTAR) – It’s hot, hot, hot in Texas this summer – and national forecasters predict that will continue for at least another month.

But if weeks of being cooped up in the air conditioning has you feeling a little restless, look no further. We asked locals from around the state what they do to beat the heat on a sticky summer day, and broke down their suggestions by metro area.

As long as you can brave the heat long enough to get there, these spots promise to help cool you down amid this never-ending heat wave.

Abilene

Abilene is lucky to have nearly a dozen swim spots within a two-hour drive of the city. Possum Kingdom Lake, Lake Nasworthy and Lake Ft. Phantom Hill are all great for swimming and building sand castles on the shore. Kids might also like to spend the day going down the slides at Adventure Cove.

Amarillo

While the Texas Panhandle is home to the ‘coldest’ cities in the Lone Star State, temperatures can still climb into triple-digits. However, there are still a number of popular local options for those looking to beat the heat.

Amarillo not only hosts four pools and four splash pads for people in the area to enjoy, but is also home to the iconic Wonderland Amusement Park. Having brought entertainment and thrills to the Amarillo area since 1951, the park currently operates four water slides and ride attractions.

For those looking for a less urban experience, the Texas Panhandle is also home to parks such as the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area. Known by the National Park Service as an “Oasis on the Texas High Plains,” Lake Meredith stands as a haven of wildlife as well as a major water reservoir for the region. Its surrounding park offers swimming, boating, and fishing opportunities.

As of July 2023, Lake Meredith was also reported to have reached a depth of over 80 feet for the first time in 20 years after months of sustained rainfall.

Austin

The City of Austin is home to 45 public aquatic facilities, comprising regional, community and neighborhood pools, one wading pool, Barton Springs Pool and 11 splash pads. All 32 city pools are now open in Austin for the first time since 2019.

The City of Austin is home to dozens of greenbelts as well as metropolitan, neighborhood and pocket parks. A complete list of those can be found online.

For those Austinites looking to make a slightly further trek up north, the City of Round Rock’s Play For All Park is an inclusively-constructed park designed to entertain kids of all abilities.

Who says summer can’t be a time for learning? Escape the heat and expand your horizons with a visit to one of many museums and educational centers in the greater Austin area.

Some options include:

Brownsville

Beach Park at Isla Blanca is an oceanside water park with outdoor and indoor fun. Families can tube in the lazy river and go on tubing rides. It is located on South Padre Island.

Locals also like pitching up tents and spending the day at the island.

Lubbock

Visit Lubbock, which is the official visitor and conventions bureau for Lubbock, had plenty of suggestions including the non-profit Science Spectrum Museum and OMNI Theater with more than 250 hands-on science exhibits and live science shows on South Loop 289 between Indiana Ave. and University Ave.

Visit Lubbock also suggested many other places including 4ORE! Golf, which offers both outdoor fun and climate-controlled golf range games at 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

San Angelo

The San Angelo Railway Museum, in the heart of historic Old Town San Angelo, harkens back to the days when horses and locomotives were the primary ways to get around. Originally built in 1910 as the Texas headquarters of the Kansas City, Mexico, and Orient (KMC&O) Railroads, the depot now serves as an educational and entertaining destination for people throughout the region.

Just outside San Angelo in Christoval sits one of the most popular swimming destinations in the region — Pugh Park, otherwise known as River Park. The park, situated along the Concho River, boasts multiple rope swings, fishing, kayaking and campsites. Multiple B&Bs offer close access to the river and other nearby attractions like the Christoval Vineyards and Winery.

Texoma

When it is hot in Texoma, you’l want to cool off by taking a trip to the Wichita Mountains Medicine Park and dipping into Bath Lake. The lake is located in the middle of downtown Medicine Park. When you are done enjoying the scenery, there are several walkable restaurants and shops.

Looking for more of an adventure while you escape the heat? Splash into Castaway Cove Waterpark. Enjoy the park’s seven attractions including a wave pool, lazy river, and multiple slides. This waterpark has something for all ages.

Tyler

In the Tyler area, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park recently opened an expansion with a 130,000-gallon mega water zone. The area features a multilevel play structure with waterslides and a family pool and spa tub. The addition allows people of all ages to cool off during summer temperatures.