AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a whole lot more than just the governor’s race on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections.

From Congressional seats to school board races and city propositions, voters will be choosing between an array of candidates and making decisions about several local issues.

Some Texas races — like governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — will appear on the ballot for all Texans. Other items on the ballot are determined by where you live.

To find your sample ballot, you’ll want to go to your county’s website. Each county does things a little differently, but you’re typically looking for either an elections department or the county clerk’s office.

Some counties have a tool where you can type in your address and find your specific ballot. Others have what’s called a “master sample ballot” which will show all the races in the county — not necessarily just the ones in your area. And other counties require you to know which precinct you live in to see your ballot.

Here’s how to find a sample ballot in counties across Central Texas so you know what to expect when you show up to the polls.

Central Texas sample ballots

Bastrop County: To find your specific ballot, use the ‘Voter Lookup Database’ tool on the county’s elections department website. You just need to type in your name and date of birth. Otherwise, you can view the master sample ballot here.

Blanco County: If you know which precinct you live in, you can find your specific ballot on the county’s elections department website. Just scroll down to the “2022 Election Information” section. A map of precincts is available here.

Burnet County: If you know which precinct you live in, you can find your specific ballot on the county’s elections department website. Just scroll down to the “2022 Election Information” section. A map of precincts is available here.

Caldwell County: If you know which precinct you live in, you can find your specific ballot on the county’s elections department website. Just scroll down to the “Sample Ballots” section. A map of precincts is available here.

Fayette County: A master sample ballot is available here. All voters in the county will have the same ballot, no matter what precinct they live in.

Gillespie County: A master sample ballot is available here. Pay attention to the precinct numbers in the top right corner of the document. You’ll have to scroll down to find your specific precinct. A map of precincts is available here.

Hays County: If you know which precinct you live in, you can find your specific ballot on the county’s elections department website. A map of precincts is available here. Otherwise, you can view the master sample ballot here.

Lampasas County: A master sample ballot is available here. All voters in the county will have the same ballot, no matter what precinct they live in.

Lee County: A master sample ballot is available here. Pay attention to the precinct numbers in the bottom left corner of the document. You’ll have to scroll down to find your specific precinct. A map of precincts is available here.

Llano County: If you know which precinct you live in, you can find your specific ballot on the county’s elections department website. Just scroll down to the “November 8, 2022 General Election Information” section. A map of precincts is available here.

Mason County: A master sample ballot is available here. All voters in the county will have the same ballot, no matter what precinct they live in.

Milam County: If you know which precinct you live in, you can find your specific ballot on the county’s elections department website. Just scroll down to the “Sample Ballots” section.

San Saba County: The county does not have a sample ballot available online.

Travis County: To find your specific ballot, use the ‘Voter Lookup’ tool on the county clerk’s website. You just need to type in your name and date of birth. Otherwise, you can view the master sample ballot here.

Williamson County: To find your specific ballot, use the ‘Sample Ballot Lookup’ tool on the county’s elections department website. You just need to type in your name and date of birth.