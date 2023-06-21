WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — State officials with the United States Department of Agriculture have responded to some of the questions that have arisen since residents of Wichita Falls discovered a lack of geese at a small local lake.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, officials with Midwestern State University confirmed that a wildlife management plan was put into place to address the overpopulation of Canada geese at Sikes Lake on the campus of MSU Texas.

Rumors of the removal of the geese from Sikes Lake began circulating on social media prior to Monday, June 19, leading to overwhelming backlash from many community members.

Many residents of Wichita Falls continue to express outrage and sadness over the decision to remove and euthanize almost all of the geese at Sikes Lake, and our newsroom continues to field questions from viewers and outraged comments on social media.

On Wednesday, June 21, officials with Texas Wildlife Services provided more details on the management plan that was put into place to address the overpopulation of geese at Sikes Lake.

What really happened to the geese?

Michael Bodenchuk, State Director for the USDA Wildlife Services, said a total of 334 geese were removed from Sikes Lake at the request of Midwestern State University. He said they removed geese were humanely euthanized.

Bodenchuk said the geese were gathered using funnel nets and placed into a trailer, which was then filled with carbon dioxide.

“Our biologist estimated that 30-40 wild Canada geese remained along with a few feral geese,” Bodenchuk said.

According to Bodenchuk, the action was taken under a permit from the US Fish and Wildlife Service to USDA-Wildlife Services and has been addressed in a Statewide Bird Damage Management Environmental Assessment.

What problems did the geese really cause?

Bodenchuk said Canada geese are a protected species that have historically been migratory birds, but since steps have been taken to restore the species, more and more birds are beginning to stay in one place.

“Conservation efforts to restore the species have been so successful there is a large population of non-migratory birds which poses a recurring management problem,” Bodenchuk said.

According to Bodenchuk, grazing on pond-side vegetation by geese destroys ground cover, leading to erosion and water siltation.

Bodenchuk said goose droppings contain a high level of Salmonella, which has caused disease in humans, especially in homes with children who crawl or play on the floors where goose-sourced Salmonella is tracked inside.

“Perhaps most troubling is that lakes with high populations of waterfowl are subject to botulism outbreaks during the summer as the droppings in the water decay, using up oxygen and allowing botulism to grow in anaerobic conditions,” Bodenchuk said.

Was there any other way to remove the geese?

Bodenchuk said he agrees that the removal and euthanization of the geese is unfortunate, but he reiterated that some form of population management is necessary in an urban setting where no natural predators exist.

According to Bodenchuk, simply moving the geese to a new location wouldn’t have worked.

“Relocation for Canada geese is typically unsuccessful, as adults have a strong nest site fidelity and will return,” Bodenchuk said. “Banding studies have shown that moving adult geese results in them returning to the same site the following year.”

Bodenchuk said that Texas Wildlife Services prefers to work with management authorities to implement non-lethal strategies before circumstances exist that require lethal action.

What happens next at Sikes Lake?

Bodenchuk said Texas Wildlife Services intends to work with MSU Texas officials and other entities to implement an egg-addling program that will prevent future overpopulation.

Egg-addling involves covering fertilized eggs with vegetable oil, which cuts off the oxygen supply to the embryo. The egg is then left in the nest, where the geese continue to sit on the egg and wait for it to hatch.

Returning the egg to the nest misleads the geese into thinking the egg is still developing, which will prevent the geese from laying any new eggs.

According to Bodenchuk, since Canada geese are a protected species, a permit is needed to gather and euthanize them. However, no permit is needed for goose egg-addling.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.