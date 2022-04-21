WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A McNiel Middle School teacher said he is fearful of how kids are acting right now, and other teachers are too, saying the real concern is over whether students might next bring weapons to school.

Footage was sent to our newsroom of a fight the teacher said broke out at around 12:30 this afternoon.

The teacher said this brawl started with two girls fighting before a teacher tried to separate the two, and the two girls’ boyfriends didn’t like the way the teacher was touching their girlfriends.

The teacher we spoke with said that’s when the boyfriends jumped in and went after the male teacher, and the footage shows punches being thrown at the teacher.

A picture sent to our newsroom also shows a toilet ripped from a bathroom floor, and the teacher we spoke with told us fires have also been set in bathrooms this school year, and soap dispensers have been torn from the walls.

The teacher told us four students are not allowed on campus after today’s fight.

In a statement from McNiel Principal Summer Bynum, just released to parents, she says:

There is a video circulating on social media of an altercation between students and two staff members. Please know that these actions are not tolerated at our school or in WFISD. This matter is being investigated and dealt with by local law enforcement. All students are being disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and by local authorities. The safety of our staff and students is our top priority. If you have any concerns or questions, do not hesitate to contact me. Summer Bynum, Principal of McNiel Middle School, in a statement released to parents

We are working to gather more information about this incident. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.