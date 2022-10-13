WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained “homemade gummy bears.”

Clinton Vines, 35, also known as Clint Vines was arrested Monday, October 10, 2022, for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG1 over four grams under 200 grams which is a first-degree felony.

Clinton “Clint” Vines Wichita County Jail mugshot

Vines is the lead singer and songwriter of Clint Vines and The Hard Times who describes themselves as, “Take some Texas country, blues, folk and rock and roll them up into one.”

Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s office were patrolling in the area of East Scott when they spotted Vine’s tan 2001 GMC with expired tags and pulled Vines over in the Branding Iron parking lot.

According to the deputies, Vine’s stated that he was on his way to pick up his paycheck but could not remember the employer. The deputies said that he was avoiding eye contact and shuffling his head back and forth.

The deputies also noted that the vehicle was equipped with an interlock system, a device that is installed in a vehicle to prevent the driver from drinking and driving, and Vine’s stated he had his first court hearing in one week.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies asked Vines if they could search his vehicle to which he replied with a deeper, shifted tone, “No, I don’t want it to be searched,”and asked if the officers were going to issue him a ticket.

The deputies asked for a K9 unit from the Wichita Falls Police Depart to conduct an open-air sniff around the vehicle to check for any narcotics.

After the K-9 unit indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle, the deputies conducted a search.

During the search, according to the affidavit, they discovered a bottle labeled, “glucose strips”, which contained a leafy green substance that had an order associated with marijuana.

The officers also located a hidden compartment just above the floorboard which contained a “Great Value” yogurt container that had four plastic bags that contained homemade purple gummy bears with coats of a clear, crystal-like substance, coating the gummies. The gummies would later test positive for methamphetamine and THC.

Under the seats, the back officers located a scale that had a white powdery substance and more plastic bags like the ones that housed the homemade gummies.

When asked what the gummies were, Vines confirmed that they contained THC, the affidavit stated. Vines was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail.

At the jail, officers noticed a white power in the green leafy substance, using a field testing kit, it tested positive for THC and Methamphetamines. The white powder on the scale also tested positive for Methamphetimes.

The total weight of the four plastic bags containing the gummy bears and the weight of the marijuana was 94.9 grams.

Vines has since bonded out of jail with a $25,000 bond.