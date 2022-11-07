MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot when a person opened fire on a crowd during an outdoor gathering on the campus of Wiley College in Marshal, Texas early on Sunday morning after a brief altercation.

A statement released by Wiley College states the shooting occurred when a person who is not a student of Wiley College went to a vehicle and retrieved a firearm after an altercation, then returned and opened fire on a crowd.

Two victims, who were not involved in the earlier altercation, were shot.

Those involved in the incident were not students to Wiley College.

The victims were transported to local hospitals.

Wiley College officials have expressed that their thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

The City of Marshall Police Department and the Wiley College Police Department are currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided as they become available.