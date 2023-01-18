HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons.

Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match to an arrest warrant.

Upon investigation, biometric verification confirmed her identity along with an active arrest warrant from the Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office in Sarita.

Espinoza faces nine counts of smuggling of persons, which is generally a third-degree felony in Texas, authorities said.

The Mission Police Department took custody of Espinoza and transported her to the Hidalgo County jail, CBP stated.

“Smuggling of persons is a nationwide issue and it is our duty to bring those people wanted for these offenses in, to face their day in court,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.