Woman arrested for threats against Texas Walmart

Texas

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Socorro Police Department)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have released the name and photo of the woman who allegedly threatened an El Paso Walmart earlier this week.

Vanessa Tarango, 25, is facing one charge of terroristic threat in connection with a social media post she allegedly made on Wednesday. The FBI and Socorro Police announced an arrest on Wednesday night and she was rebooked at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Police are not releasing the details of her threat due to the investigation, a news release from the Socorro Police Department said. However, they did receive reports from a Socorro resident on Wednesday, alerting them to the threat.

Police did not find any weapons at her home when she arrested, the release said

“The posts specifically mentioned committing an act of violence against a Walmart Store, which had alarmed a resident from the City of Socorro enough that they reported the incident to the police department,” the Socorro Police Department said in a news release. “With the cooperation and assistance of the FBI and the El Paso Police department, Ms. Tarango was located and taken into custody without incident.”

Tarango remains in custody on a $20,000 bond and is also banned from all Walmarts and Sam’s Club’s.

This is the second threat to an area Walmart in the last two weeks. Convicted felon Alex Barron, 29, was arrested last Friday for allegedly posting a picture of a gun and making threats toward El Paso Walmarts.

