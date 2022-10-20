BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman who did not report a corpse outside her home in 2021, and in 2022 was charged with child endangerment after giving birth to a baby alone in her home settled both cases in court Thursday, October 20.

Meghan Wise pleaded guilty in 89th District Court to felony child endangerment. She was placed on 5 years probation.

Officers with the Burkburnett Police Department said early on the morning of December 26, 2021, they were dispatched to a home on East 1st Street for reports of a woman giving birth.

When police arrived at the home, they said Wise had delivered her baby.

Both Wise and the baby were taken to United Regional Hospital, then the baby was transferred to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

The next day, detectives were notified the baby tested positive for meth, and in January a detective obtained subpoenaed medical records showing Wise also tested positive for meth.

In September 2021, Wise was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence by failure to report human remains, a Class A Misdemeanor.

A Burkburnett Police detective was notified of a body with suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of Avenue F.

According to authorities, Wise told them she was told the day before by a man that there was a person behind her residence who did not look well.

Police said Wise told them this made her so upset she could not sleep, but she did not call police or go check until the next day. Then, she realized it was her 54-year-old uncle, and he was deceased.

Officers said Wise told them she got scared and and “took off.”

She also pleaded guilty in that case and received 86 days in jail.