HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas’s abortion trigger law that will increase the punishment on abortion providers goes into effect Thursday.

Anyone who performs an abortion will be subject to a fine of no less than $100,000 and a sentence of up to life in prison.

The law applies to all pregnancies including those that occurred by rape or incest. The only exception is if the pregnancy creates a medical emergency to save the life of the pregnant patient..

Some states have weaker abortion laws, and some women are choosing to travel to them for abortions.

But there’s another option that’s skirting the law via the open seas.

Abort Offshore came about in June right after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its ruling in the Roe v. Wade case of 1973 that legalized abortion.

Pregnant women can board a ship in Galveston that takes them into international waters where abortions are performed — theoretically legally.

“I really thought that we would be contacted at some point about the fact that we’re trying to break these laws,” Abort Offshore President Michael Kimbro said. “Not that we’re trying to break the law, but the fact that we’re in fact doing this. But no, we haven’t had any oddly enough which surprises me.”

The procedure costs $1,500 and includes “onshore aftercare” and “one night’s hotel accommodations” according to the company’s website.

Meanwhile, abortion rights groups are suing the state in an effort to help Texans get legal abortions elsewhere.

The suit names attorney general Ken Paxton, along with county and district attorneys who could enforce the abortion ban and asks a judge to confirm the state’s trigger ban can’t be used to stop Texans from leaving the state for abortion care.

The groups also want legal protection to continue helping pregnant Texans.