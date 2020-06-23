Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole in Texas

Texas

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — A man working on a 175-foot flagpole outside of Dallas got stuck and had to be rescued Monday.

Motorists along Interstate Highway 35 witnessed the rescue as a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crew came to the worker’s aid, reported KTVT.

He was later taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for burns from the pole rigging. The Farmers Branch fire chief said the worker also suffered from dehydration from the heat.

He is expected to fully recover and return to his hometown of Denver.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Houston Furniture Banks Mask Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Furniture Banks Mask Mission"

Worker rescued after getting stuck on flagpole in Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker rescued after getting stuck on flagpole in Texas"

Multiple people shot overnight on Eastland St.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple people shot overnight on Eastland St."

HPD Southeast Police Station Gunfire

Thumbnail for the video titled "HPD Southeast Police Station Gunfire"

Man saves officer (Courtesy: WTAE via CNN)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man saves officer (Courtesy: WTAE via CNN)"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Another round of storms today

Slight Risk for Excessive Rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slight Risk for Excessive Rain"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular