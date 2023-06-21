DALLAS (KDAF) — Everything is big in Texas. Including 3-year-old Great Dane Zeus!

Even his name comes with strength behind it, but this 1.046 meters (3 ft 5.18 in) gentle giant has been confirmed as the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records.

Zeus weighed a staggering 25 pounds when his owner Britteny Davis got him back in February 2020. She describes him as a loveable dog who enjoys farmer’s markets, spending time with family and his other pet siblings.

The Davis Family lives in Bedford, TX – a city near Fort Worth with big loveable Zeus. “He’s been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws,” Brittany recalled to Guinness World Records.

