ELGIN, Texas (KIAH) — The father of a Texas cheerleader, who was shot on the way home from practice, says she’s now able to talk to visitors.

Payton Washington was shot twice in an H-E-B parking lot in Elgin, after her teammate, Heather Roth, opened the door to a car that she thought was hers.

The store was a carpool pickup spot for the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company.

Roth saw a man in the car, realized the mistake, and got back in the car she was supposed to be in.

Prosecutors say she tried to apologize, when the suspect started shooting.

Roth was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene, police said. Washington, 18, was shot in the leg and back.

“Payton opens the door, and she starts throwing up blood,” Roth said.

Pedro Tello Rodriguez, 25, was arrested and is being held of a $500,000 bond. He is charged with engaging in deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

This image provided by the Elgin Police Department shows Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. who is charged with engaging in deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. The man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own — the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place. (Elgin Police Department via AP)

According to a probable cause affidavit that police released Wednesday, a store manager said he witnessed the shooting and officers tracked down Rodriguez using parking lot surveillance video that captured his license plate number. The affidavit didn’t indicate whether the footage captured the shooting or what preceded it.

Shearer said Washington, a high school senior from Round Rock, north of Austin, is one of her team’s stars and was born with only one lung.

“She’s really a huge face in the all-star cheerleading world,” Shearer said. “She’s a mentor and role model to so many kids in this industry. She’s an amazing athlete, amazing kid, so everybody knows her and everybody’s praying for her.”

Washington has committed to competing for Baylor University’s acrobatics and tumbling team next year, and her and her Woodlands teammates were set to compete at the The Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, Florida, this weekend. Shearer said the team will now be “competing for her.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.