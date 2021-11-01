Cost of Living for Veterans

HOUSTON (KIAH) — November 11 is fast approaching. It’s that special day, when the U.S. celebrates the contributions and sacrifices made by all of our military veterans around the country.

This Veteran’s Day, an even bigger effort is being made to make sure all veterans can financially live and have a roof over their heads as well.

WalletHub, recently conducted a study on veterans. The latest figure show that the veteran unemployment rate has been falling to 3.9% from the average of 6.5% in 2020. The personal-finance website released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live.

The report compares the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, ranging from the share of military skill-related jobs to housing affordability and the availability of VA health facilities.

83rd – Veteran Population

– Veteran Population 36th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 15th – Homeless Veterans per Veteran Population

– Homeless Veterans per Veteran Population 40th – Median Veteran Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Veteran Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 67th – % of Veterans in Poverty

– % of Veterans in Poverty 88th – % of Military Skill-Related Jobs

– % of Military Skill-Related Jobs 78th – Veteran Unemployment Rate

– Veteran Unemployment Rate 48th – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

To help with that, WalletHub’s editors selected 2021’s Best Military Credit Cards, which provide hundreds of dollars in annual savings potential. Below are highlights from the reports, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

WalletHub also released the results of its 2021 Military Money Survey, which revealed that 77% of Americans agree that military families experience more financial stress than the average family.

Military Money Survey : Best Military Credit Card

77% of Americans agree that military families experience more financial stress than the average family.

Nearly a third of people think military spending should decrease due to COVID-19.

Nearly 2 in 3 people think that poor financial literacy among military personnel is a threat to national security, 7% more than in 2020.

76% of Americans don’t think that the military does enough to teach financial literacy.

76% of Americans think military members should have to pay interest on debt when deployed.

44% of people think that frontline healthcare workers should be paid more than members of the military and police officers.

The survey says PenFed Power Cash Rewards is the best military credit card of 2021. It gives 2% cash back on all purchases to current and former members of the military (1.5% otherwise) and has a $100 initial bonus. There is no annual fee.

To view the full survey, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/best-military-credit-cards#survey

To view the full report and your city’s rank:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-veterans/8156