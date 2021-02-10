“The Wizard of Oz” remake to be directed by Nicole Kassell

HOUSTON (KIAH) Many classic film critics consider “The Wizard of Oz” a film that you great “as is.” Now, it’s being added to the list of remakes but they’re calling it a “fresh take.”

Nicole Kassell of “Watchmen” fame is directing, and she tells Variety, quote, “I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale.

“These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road!”

No word yet on who will play the iconic role of Dorothy or her fellow characters, the Scarecrow, Tin Man or the Cowardly Lion. As for the munchkins too, we’ll have to wait and see.