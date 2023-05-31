DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s important to have a family, but the location makes all the difference!

Financial advisory website, Wallet Hub ranked the best and worst places to raise a family. Plano, which is just right outside Dallas, is ranked fourth out of 182 cities on their list.

Wallet Hub said, “In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun, 2) Health & Safety, 3) Education & Child Care, 4) Affordability and 5) Socioeconomics.”

Houston ranked No. 141, while Dallas ranked No. 138. San Antonio came in at No. 123. Cities in the DFW area including Arlington ranked at No. 97 and Irving ranked at No. 85.

If you want to check out where other Texas cities ranked, make sure to visit Wallet Hub‘s website.