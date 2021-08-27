Then and now: Pictures from Harvey flooded freeways, to what they look like today

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- The 4 year anniversary of when Harvey hit the Texas coast continues with a look back at the flooded roads then and now.

Houston Transtar posted these photos from exactly four years ago today, August 27, 2017. They show the roads from all over Houston and the devastating effects the rain had on them.

In the video below, Hannah Trippett shows you what the roads look like today:

Throughout the week our weather team has gone step by step looking back at what happened leading up to Harvey, during the storm, and the recovery process. You can read those stories here.

