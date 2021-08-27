Then and now: Pictures from Harvey flooded freeways, to what they look like today

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- The 4 year anniversary of when Harvey hit the Texas coast continues with a look back at the flooded roads then and now.

Houston Transtar posted these photos from exactly four years ago today, August 27, 2017. They show the roads from all over Houston and the devastating effects the rain had on them.

Four years ago today, #HurricaneHarvey made landfall and changed Houston forever.



We are grateful for all of our partners who worked tirelessly at Houston TranStar for days on end to help residents in need: @ReadyHarris, @HCSOTexas, @HouPublicWorks, @TxDOTHouston, @METROHouston pic.twitter.com/t2p3WQsVLW — houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) August 25, 2021

In the video below, Hannah Trippett shows you what the roads look like today:

