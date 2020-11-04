These early birds wanted more than a worm

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police and Crimestoppers want to give you $5000 if you can help them locate some early bird robbery suspects.

According to investigators these suspects are wanted in at least six North Houston convenience store robberies. Take a look at the surveillance video and see if you recognize them.

Below are the full details released from HPD Robbery Division.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at around 6:45 am, two unknown males entered the Star Stop convenient store, located at 105 Aldine Bender, in Houston, Texas. The males then walked over to the coffee section and acted as if they were customers. One of the males purchased a cup of coffee and both males then waited until most of the customers had left the location. One of the males then pulled out a handgun, went behind the counter and demanded money from the store clerk. The complainant complied with the suspects’ demands and the suspects took cash from the registers and then left the location in what appears to be a gray or blue Honda CRV driven by a third unknown suspect. Houston PD #1430358-20

In addition, these suspects are to be the same suspects that have committed the following five robberies in the Northside of Houston:

10/24/2020 Chevron located at 392 N. Sam Houston Parkway Inc. #1412034-20

10/25/2020 Valero located at 16271 Imperial Valley Inc. #1416198-20

10/29/2020 Star Stop located at 102 W. Cavalcade Inc. #1434923-20

10/29/2020 Hardy Shell located at 743 N. Sam Houston Parkway Inc. #1434867-20

10/29/2020 Shell located at 6451 North Freeway Inc. #1434926-20

The suspects have committed all of the robberies in the early morning hours, mainly between 5:00 and 6:30 am.

Suspect descriptions: Suspect #1: Black male, 25 to 30 years old, black hoodie, black pants and white shoes. Suspect #2: Hispanic or Middle Eastern male, 25 to 30 years old, gray hoodie and black pants and black shoes

If you have any information on these robberies call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS where all tips will remain anonymous and you could get a $5000 cash reward.