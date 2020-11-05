These guys wanted more than meat!

HOUSTON (CW39) A meat market off Airline is trying to recover after several guys bust into their shop with guns drawn! Houston Police and Crimestoppers have released surveillance video of the aggravated robbery in hopes someone recognizes the suspects. Crimestoppers will pay you $5000 if you have any information leading to their arrests.

We need your help to identify the suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery at a meat market located at 11830 Airline on Aug. 3. If you recognize any of these male, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story here–>https://t.co/edXYxuQQCQ @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/YXI8SkRQe7 — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) November 3, 2020

Here is the official police report with details of the robbery and description of the suspects:

On August 21, 2020, at about 4:50 pm, three unknown males arrived in a white Hyundai Sonata, and reversed into a parking space at La Michoacana Meat Market, located at 11830 Airline Dr. One of the suspects was armed while the other suspects were shouting and pushed all of the customers back. The second male went around the register, removed the cash drawer and handed it to the third male who stayed at the door. The second male then ran to the back of the store and soon returned and all three males ran out of the store and fled the location in the white Hyundai Sonata. Houston PD #1106594-20

Note: Prior to the robbery, the white Sonata arrived about 20 minutes prior to the robbery, and a Hispanic male exited the vehicle, entered the store, walked around the entire store before selecting a bottled drink from the cooler, purchased it and left. It is apparent that he was scouting the store prior to the robbery as he returned to the car that was soon to return to commit the Aggravated Robbery. This male was of medium height, slim to medium build, with short dark brown hair, medium dark skin tone, wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, white socks, and light blue/green Croc shoes that were several sizes too small.

Suspect descriptions: Black male, young, early 20s, and were fairly slim and short to medium height, wore a hoodie over his head, a face mask, black shorts with “Champion” printed in white horizontally in a repeated pattern, black shoes and socks, armed with a pistol.

Suspect #2: Black male, young, early 20s, and were fairly slim and short to medium height, wearing a black hoodie, a white facemask with a large eye opening, faded blue jeans with fashionable rips on the legs, black shoes, and a backpack.

Suspect #3: Black male, young, early 20s, and were fairly slim and short to medium height, wearing a black hoodie with two white stripes on each sleeve, and small white words on the chest, gray shorts with a ‘Nike’ swoosh on the right leg, black shoes and black slider sandals.

