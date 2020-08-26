‘This is a very dangerous situation’: NWS urges evacuation along Texas, Louisiana coasts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying and forecasters now expect it to become a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane. For that reason, they’re asking everyone along the coast to leave.

Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana urged all residents along or south of Interstate 10 in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana to evacuate.

“If you do not evacuate, your life will be in immediate danger beginning this afternoon and this evening, I cannot state that any more plainly or clearly or unequivocally,” Jones said in a broadcast Wednesday morning.

“You know me. You know, I’m not one to hype things up. I’m not one for hysterics. This is a very dangerous situation that’s going to develop across the area this evening,” he added.

Stacy Stewart at the National Hurricane Center says some people are going to wake up Thursday and not believe what happened.

He says storm surge heights could top 15 feet in places, and what doesn’t get blown down by the wind could easily get knocked down by water pushing well inland.

More than half a million people are under evacuation orders.

Hurricane-force winds are expected to reach nearly 200 miles inland.