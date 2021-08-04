‘This is happening:’ California couple watch bear, 2 cubs swim in their pool

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A Sierra Madre, California, couple watched a family of bears walk into their backyard and take a dip in their swimming pool last month.

Tiffany Kress recorded the bears in her backyard on July 9. In the video, a mother bear and two cubs swim as Kress and her husband, Kevin, add commentary.

“This is happening,” Kevin says when the mother bear prepares to jump off their back wall to join her two kids in the pool. “Please don’t touch the unicorn,” he continues. “We just got that.”

Kress told Storyful it’s common to see bears in the woods.

“Since the Bobcat Fire of September 2020, bear sightings have become more frequent as wildlife had to flee,” she explained.