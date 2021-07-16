THIS WEEKEND: Free supply drive to prepare for hurricane season

HOUSTON (CW39) Hurricane season is upon us and now is the time to prepare your home and family for a potentially active season. This weekend you can head downtown to collect hurricane supplies for free!

The Food and Supply Distribution will take place this Saturday, July 17th, from 8 AM to 12 PM at 2019 Crawford Street, Houston, Texas, 77002.

WHAT: To help those in need and the unhoused community prepare for the upcoming hurricane season, Bread of Life Inc. (B.O.L) will distribute household supplies and resources as well as COVID vaccinations in collaboration with TruCare pharmacy this Saturday. Additionally, local non-profit Lucille’s 1913 will join this month’s distribution, providing 1,600 prepared meals (four meals per car) for attendees. Lucille’s 1913 will also help stock attendees’ hurricane preparedness pantry with house-preserved food products from its newly formed fermentation lab — created to withstand forthcoming disasters. Pre-registration for the event is highly encouraged for both meal + supply pick-up as well as COVID vaccinations. B.O.L. will serve as many people as possible; however, supplies will be distributed on a first come, first-serve basis.

WHEN: Saturday, July 17th, 8 am to 12 pm 

WHERE: 2019 Crawford Street, Houston, TX, 77002   



Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

