This weekend in Galveston: ARToberfest, Toughest 10K Causeway Run could impact drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Two fun events with road closures for residents in Galveston to be aware of are coming up this weekend: ARToberfest and the Toughest 10K Causeway Run.
ARToberFEST returns on October 16th and 17th for its 24th year in historic downtown Galveston. The juried fine art festival is hosted by The Grand 1894 Opera House and features a wide variety of art, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, drawing, photography, textiles, wood, and mixed media.
ARToberFEST will take place on Postoffice St between 20th and 23rd streets and 22nd Street between Market and Church. The festival will occur Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5. Streets in the festival area will close for set-up beginning Friday at noon through the end of the festival on Sunday.
The Toughest 10K returns to Galveston on Saturday, October 16th, 2021, beginning at 7:30 a.m. A portion of 89th Street between the feeder road and Teichman Road will temporarily be closed beginning at 6:45 a.m. and will reopen immediately following the race.
The rail trolleys will not operate service this weekend because of the road closure along the rail route on Postoffice Street. Rail trolley service will resume on October 22.
