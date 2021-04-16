THIS WEEKEND: Katy Sip N Stroll

KATY (CW39 Houston) – This weekend people will gather in Katy for a wine and culinary event for a good cause. The 21st annual Katy Sip N Stroll is Saturday April 17th at the The ARK by Norris Event Center.

This years event benefits The Ballard House, a 40 guest-suite hospitality house which offers no-cost housing for patients and their families who are in the Houston area receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness. The Ballard House is located at 21421 Cinco Park Road in Katy.

To date, over $345,000 has been raised for The Ballard House through Sip N Stroll efforts providing a whopping 12,778 room nights.

The bi-annual event offers locals a fantastic evening enjoying and discovering culinary creations from top Katy-area restaurants, over 100 wine selections, craft beer and select craft spirits. Tickets are all-inclusive $65 for General Admission and $95 VIP. VIP includes early entry at 5:00 p.m. plus premium wine and culinary selections. Tickets are limited due to continued COVID restrictions. Visit www.sipandstroll.com for ticket purchase.

WHAT: Katy Sip N Stroll

WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 6:00-9:00 p.m., with VIP access at 5:00p.m.

WHERE: The ARK by Norris Event Center 21402 Merchants Way, Katy, TX (formerly known as Noah`s Event Center)

TICKETS:
$65 general admission
$95 VIP access at 5:00 p.m. and a dedicated VIP area, plus designated parking

