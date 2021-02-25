Thousands of Houston colony bats die in winter storm 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) They are a fixture of the Waugh Street Bridge as you look toward downtown Houston. The Bat Colony under this bridge, on Waugh Street by Buffalo Bayou and Allen Parkway is so popular, people come from all over just to watch them take off around sunset, to search for food.

But, last week’s Winter Storm impacted these nocturnal creatures in a devastating way.

3,000 of these Mexican Free Tailed Bats were killed last week because of the freeze. This is one of the most famous bat bridges in the state, having between 100,000 to 300,000 bats in the Colony at any given time. What also makes this colony of bats so unique, is the fact that they don’t migrate south during the winter, like other colonies in Texas do.

City workers at Houston’s Bat Colony. Photo: KIAH-TV/NEXSTAR

Thursday morning, Houston city workers are seen having the heartbreaking task of cleaning up the bodies, of the bats that died during the winter storm last week.

City workers at Houston’s Bat Colony. Photo: KIAH-TV/NEXSTAR

City workers at Houston’s Bat Colony. Photo: KIAH-TV/NEXSTAR

Texas Parks and Wildlife says Bats and a number of other animals also died because of the freezing temperatures in the area. They are now asking for the community’s help. If you find deceased Bats under bridges and other areas, please contact them at this TPWD Link.

