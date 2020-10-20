Three HISD schools closed due to COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON (CW39) Tuesday morning, HISD announced three school closures due to presumes and confirmed cases of COVID-19.
SCHOOL CLOSURE – PRESUMED COVID 19 CASE: DAILY ES
Daily Elementary School temporarily closed and transitioned to virtual learning on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 as a precautionary measure due to a presumed case of COVID-19 on the campus. As outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campus will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure. Parents will be notified when the school has been cleared to reopen. For more information about COVID cases in HISD, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard at HoustonISD.org/COVID19Dashboard.
SCHOOL CLOSURE – CONFIRMED COVID 19 CASE: BELLAIRE HS
Bellaire High School temporarily closed and transitioned to virtual learning on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 as a precautionary measure due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 on the campus. As outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campus will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure. Parents will be notified when the school has been cleared to reopen. For more information about COVID cases in HISD, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard at HoustonISD.org/COVID19Dashboard.
SCHOOL CLOSURE – CONFIRMED COVID 19 CASE: FOERSTER ES
Foerster Elementary School temporarily closed and transitioned to virtual learning on Monday, Oct.19, 2020 as a precautionary measure due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 on the campus. As outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campus will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure. Parents will be notified when the school has been cleared to reopen. For more information about COVID cases in HISD, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard at HoustonISD.org/COVID19Dashboard.
