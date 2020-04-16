Galveston opens FREE COVID-19 testing to the public

Galveston public health officials have announced that starting TODAY, COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available and open to the pubic regardless of symptoms.

If you plan on being tested, carry your ID, a bill with your name on it and you’ll have to make an appointment in advance.

In a public statement issued today, they explained:

Testing will be available in Galveston Thursday-Saturday (April 16-18) by appointment only at Fire Station No. 5, 5728 Ball St. To make an appointment in Galveston, please call 409.978.4080. Testing will continue to be available by appointment only in Texas City at the Galveston County Health District, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. To make an appointment in Texas City, please call 409.978.4040. The entire testing process – from entry to exit – is estimated to take 30 minutes. A Galveston County Health District representative will contact those being tested with results within 48-72 hours. Galveston County Community Outreach

