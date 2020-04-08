THURSDAY: Houston will #LightItBlue along with New York, Seattle, Boston, Kansas City and New Orleans

Houston will join numerous other cities around America, including New York, Seattle, Boston, Kansas City, New Orleans and many more in tomorrow’s #LightItBlue campaign, which is expected to include hundreds of major sports, entertainment and civic venues across the country.

Locally, sports and civic facilities expected to #LightItBlue include:

City Hall

George R. Brown Convention Center

Highway 59 bridges

BBVA Stadium

Minute Maid Park

NRG Stadium

Rice Stadium

Reckling Park

TDECU Stadium

Toyota Center

Partnership Tower

Many of the facilities will feature messages of thanks on their video screens, and teams and organizations across the city will be making social media posts using #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue.

The #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue movement began last week in the United Kingdom as they lit major landmarks throughout the country in salute to their healthcare providers. The goal of this effort is to create a global expression of support and gratitude to the healthcare and essential professionals who are saving lives and stabilizing our society.