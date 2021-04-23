Tiger Woods shares photo of him on crutches as recovery continues

News

by: Jen Steer, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Tiger Woods posted a photo on Instagram on Friday showing himself on crutches.

It’s the first photo he’s posted since his car crash on Feb. 23. The picture, taken at one of his golf courses, also shows his dog.

“My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” Woods said in the caption.

Woods was driving an SUV when he hit a raised median on a steep road just outside of Los Angeles. He needed lengthy surgery for shattered bones in his leg.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the golfer was driving at speeds unsafe for road conditions. He said Woods showed no signs of impairment.

Woods was not cited for the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Police Theft Prevention - Shannon LaNier

Showers not producing much rainfall - Star Harvey

Astros played coldest game ever - Adam Krueger

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

Happy Earth Compost

ABC13 9PM News EVERY night on CW39 Houston

Severe Forecast Friday - Adam Krueger

CW39 Houston headlines - Sharron Melton

LIVE in Minneapolis - Craig Treadway

Verdict reaction - Shannon LaNier

Star Harvey with Amber Wheeler CW39 8-9am

Bus stop, 7-Day, & Carwash forecasts - Star Harvey

Reaction to Chauvin Conviction - Sharron Melton

Chauvin verdict reaction in Houston - Shannon LaNier

Frost Advisory, Freeze Advisory, Fire Weather Warning - Adam Krueger

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

VERDICT REACTION - Shannon LaNier

Mars "Ingenuity" Helicopter Reaction Follow w/ Jim Reuter

DC Rep. Bush - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Rep Bass - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss