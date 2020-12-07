Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’

News

by: Aleksandra Bush and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tell Dish to Keep CW 39 Houston

CW39 Advertising Sales - 713-435-2852

Home For the Holidays Sweepstakes

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The latest cover of Time Magazine calls 2020 “the worst year ever.”

The cover shows 2020 with a big red “X” over it.

The lead article discusses the coronavirus pandemic, nation-wide protests for racial justice and the economic downturn.

It also mentions the deaths of prominent figures like Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman.

Time has used the “X” on its cover only four other times, including the death of Adolf Hitler.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss