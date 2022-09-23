HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a break for a few weeks, more closures are set to begin this Friday, September 23, on the 69/610 interchange project.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, all main lanes of I-69 north and southbound will be closed until Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 a.m. Included in this closure is the northbound I-69 ramp to north on I-610 during this same timeframe.

As we always see with closure in the area around the Galleria, side streets will see added traffic throughout the weekend. Alternate routes include Richmond Avenue, Westheimer Road, San Felipe Street, or Westpark Drive.

TxDOT will also have a separate alternate route that puts drivers on the I-610 loop north or south depending on your final destination. Extra time will be needed when traveling in the area.

For a closer look at more construction taking place around greater Houston click here.