Tip leads to search for PFC Vanessa Guillen along Leon River

News

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

Vanessa Guillen.

Members of Equusearch are searching along the Leon River in Bell County for PFC Vanessa Guileen.

Their search started Sunday, and they say they have a ‘good reason’ to be in the area.

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation, and The Texas Game Wardens are also taking part in the search near FM 436 and North Hartrick Loop.

Guillen has been missing since April 22, 2020. Sunday, Major General Scott Effland, the Deputy Commander for 3 Corps pleaded for help on social media to find her.

Volunteers put together a drive thru barbecue to help the family of PFC Vanessa Guillen to assist with their lodging while temporarily living in Killeen as well as paying lawyers and private investigators in the search for Guillen.

Hundreds of cars drove through at the Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen. The family decided on the barbecue idea to offer something to their supporters when they donate.

