TODAY: AFL-CIO and local leaders team up to advocate for “PRO Act”
HOUSTON (CW39) On Thursday, March 18 the AFL-CIO, Houston-area unions and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee will team up to talk about the importance of the PRO Act and it means to Houstonians. Leaders will discuss The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act and talk about why it matters for Gulf Coast workers, and how it will give millions of Texans the ability to fight for fair wages and improve conditions on the job.
WHAT: PRO Act Informational Press Conference with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Houston-area Unions
WHEN: Thursday, March 18th at 10am
WHERE: Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation Hall of Labor | 2506 Sutherland St
The press conference will also be streamed live at facebook.com/gcaflcio
WHO:
Hany Khalil, Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
Jennifer Hernandez, International Union of Painter and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 88
Will Hernandez, UNITE HERE Local 23
Jackie Anderson, Houston Federation of Teachers
Roy Sanchez, HOPE AFSCME Local 123