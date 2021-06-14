TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens”

HOUSTON (CW39) Some areas could see possible rain on Monday.

However, the big topic for this week is the possibility of something brewing in the tropics. CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this week’s first look…

Adam also has a look at local temps that hit high 90’s today…that will feel like triple digits.

CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has the latest on the heat wave impacting other parts of the country. Plus a May tornado recap.

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has information about thermal burns from playground equipment parents should be warned about when taking their kids out to play.

This morning, we have so much more to share with you. Juneteenth, Founder’s Day, and the Border Report.

CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett also has information about that closure at 69/610 where another nearby closure is coming Monday.

